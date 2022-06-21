Kokomo man arrested for sexual battery

Jun. 21—Police arrested a Kokomo man recently after they say he sexually battered another man at least twice in the last four years.

David Leroy Lewellen, 70, is now facing two preliminary charges of sexual battery where the victim is mentally disabled or deficient to consent, both Level 6 felonies, for his alleged role in the investigation.

His charges stem from incidents that allegedly span back to 2018, in which Lewellen — acting as a caretaker — reportedly grabbed the genitalia of a 47-year-old man while inside Lewellen's residence, according to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Clerk's Office.

The same type of encounter allegedly happened again between the two men earlier this year, court documents note.

Court documents also indicate that the alleged victim in the case has mental and physical disabilities, and he did not want the encounters to occur, according to the affidavit.

The alleged victim also reportedly told authorities that he didn't initially report the incidents because he was afraid of losing his caretaker if Lewellen went to jail.

Along with touching his genitalia, the alleged victim also told authorities that Lewellen would insist on the two showering together, and this happened on at least five occasions, per the affidavit.

Lewellen denied the allegations at first when interviewed by police, court documents stated, but he eventually confessed and reportedly told law enforcement that the relationship was consensual.

Lewellen bonded out of the Howard County Jail on $1,500 cash bond, and he has an initial hearing inside Howard Circuit Court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.