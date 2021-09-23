Kokomo man arrested for sexual misconduct with 15-year-old

Sep. 23—HAMILTON COUNTY — A Kokomo man was arrested this week on multiple charges related to sexual misconduct after police say he had intercourse numerous times with a teenage girl.

According to Hamilton County court documents, Scott Mamaril, 32, is now facing two charges of sexual misconduct, one as a Level 4 felony and one as a Level 5 felony; five counts of child seduction, one as a Level 4 felony, one as a Level 5 felony and three as Level 6 felonies; and a Level 6 felony count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors for his alleged role in the investigation.

The charges stem from several incidents that police say took place at a residence in Hamilton County, as well as other unidentified locations, the affidavit noted.

And the juvenile — who was 15 and 16 years old at the time the incidents occurred — also told police that the interaction with Mamaril first began through text messages.

It then moved to physical contact, the affidavit indicated, with Mamaril "touching her when he would hug her" and moving his hands "down her back or touch her breasts and kiss her."

From there, the victim told police, Mamaril would then have sexual intercourse with her — sometimes unprotected — and the juvenile also stated those encounters began sometime around Christmas 2020, court documents noted.

During the course of the investigation, police also located two images of adult pornography both on Mamaril's phone and the victim's phone, and investigators believe that Mamaril sent those graphic images to the teenager based on when they were sent and subsequently opened.

Investigators also uncovered two other pictures that were located on the victim's Apple Watch — both allegedly from Mamaril. The pictures also came with a text message conversation from Mamaril, stating in part that "none of this happened before you turned 16. OK?" court documents indicated.

Mamaril also allegedly reached out to the victim's mother at some point, the affidavit stated, saying in a text conversation that "I do pray you guys do what you can to help lessen the charges. If she admitted to January, it's at least a Level 2. 10 years."

Mamaril has since bonded out of the Hamilton County Jail, and he has an initial hearing inside Hamilton Circuit Court at 1:15 on Tuesday.

He previously served as a Zionsville Fire Department official until he was placed on leave in 2020 for social media comments he made regarding George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for an extended period of time.

