Kokomo man arrested after threatening, brandishing knife in Galveston

Oct. 7—The Cass County Sheriff Department arrested a Kokomo resident on Thursday evening after the man allegedly caused a disturbance in a Cass County neighborhood.

Brandon James Bashore, 42, was arrested around 10:11 p.m. after threatening people around the 500 block of West Washington St. in Galveston with a knife. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder said no one was injured. However, three people have filed no contact orders against Bashore.

Bashore was charged with intimidation where the defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Level 5 felonies typically carry sentences of one to five years and up to $10,000 in fines. The case's initial hearing will take place next Thursday.