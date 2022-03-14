Kokomo man charged with attempted murder in shooting

Mar. 14—Police have arrested and charged a Kokomo man after what they say was his involvement in a shooting last week on the city's northside.

Cornelius A. Green, 33, is now facing charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, for his alleged role in the incident, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

On Thursday, police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Heritage Drive in reference to a person that had reportedly been shot, the release stated.

Upon arrival, authorities located Alex Bender, 25, who had suffered from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Bender was flown by helicopter to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, and police stated that he was listed in critical condition at the time of the release.

Further investigation into the shooting led police to Green, the release noted, and he was taken into custody without incident the next day.

Green is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and he has an initial hearing Thursday inside Howard Superior Court IV.

Anyone with any additional information on this shooting is asked to contact Lt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

