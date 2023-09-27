Kokomo man charged with child molest

Sep. 27—Police arrested a Kokomo man this week after they say he inappropriately touched a juvenile female multiple times.

Danny Bayliff, 74, is now facing a Level 4 felony charge of child molest for his alleged role in the investigation, according to online court documents.

Earlier this month, authorities were notified by the girl's family of several alleged incidents that took place at Bayliff's northside residence, per court records.

According to family members, the juvenile reportedly told her parents that Bayliff would have her sit on his lap, and he would then allegedly place his hands between her legs and onto her genitalia, court documents indicated.

The girl — whom police say was 6 or 7 at the time the alleged incidents took place — also reportedly told investigators during an interview with police that Bayliff called what he allegedly did a "secret," and that the girl "wasn't supposed to tell," according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Police also interviewed Bayliff as part of the investigation, and he reportedly denied the accusations at first, saying it was the juvenile who "grabbed his hand and put it between her legs," court records noted.

Bayliff told investigators this happened on three separate occasions, according to court documents, and he reportedly didn't say anything about what had happened because he thought there was a "deeper rooted problem," and he didn't want to cause problems for the girl and her family.

Later on in his police interview, Bayliff then reportedly told authorities that he thought the "devil or evil got a hold of him," making him do stuff that he shouldn't have done, per the affidavit, and he "promised God it would never happen again."

Bayliff is currently being held at the Howard County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond, with no 10%, and he had an initial hearing Wednesday morning in front of the Howard County Magistrate.