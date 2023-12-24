Kokomo man charged with child molesting

Dec. 24—A Kokomo man is facing child molesting charges after police say he inappropriately touched an underage girl.

Steven J. Nelson, 52, of Kokomo, was arrested and charged with two felony charges of child molesting. He's accused of touching the private parts of an 11-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Nelson was initially held at the Howard County Jail on a $20,000, no 10%, bond before being released the same day after posting bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the 11-year-old told police in an interview in late November that Nelson earlier this year would occasionally touch her over her clothing while the two were in his vehicle together, often for the entire drive to wherever the two were going.

In one incident, she told police that on a drive back to Kokomo from Indianapolis, she fell asleep and woke up to Nelson touching her, according to the affidavit. Nelson stopped once he noticed the girl was awake, the affidavit states.

After interviewing the 11-year-old, police scheduled an interview with Nelson for Dec. 3, but the interview never happened because Nelson hired a lawyer.

An initial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 in Howard County Superior Court 1.

