Kokomo man charged with murder in shooting death of Lafayette man

Apr. 20—LAFAYETTE — A Kokomo man was arrested this week after police say he shot and killed a Lafayette man during what was to be a handgun exchange back in January.

Amarion Alsup, 19, is now facing charges of murder as a level 1 felony and murder as a level 2 felony; conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony; attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony; two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, both level 5 felonies; two counts of robbery, both level 5 felonies; attempted theft, a misdemeanor; and two counts of theft, both misdemeanors, for his alleged role in the investigation.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred shortly before midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, in which officers responded to the 800 block of North Seventh Street in Lafayette, according to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office.

Upon arriving on scene, first responders located 18-year-old Anthony Holdbrook lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound, per court documents.

Officers also reportedly observed $100 cash and a handgun near Holdbrook's body, and investigators say there was one spent shell casing stuck in the handgun's chamber.

Further investigation into the shooting eventually led police to discover several social media conversations between Holdbrook and another male who went by the name "Stunna," according to court documents, and those conversations reportedly revolved around the two men meeting up in Lafayette to trade a Glock handgun.

Authorities later determined that the handle "Stunna" was allegedly Alsup, court records indicated.

Investigators were also able to trace a PT Cruiser Alsup was allegedly riding in at the scene of the shooting, with additional surveillance footage showing the vehicle then leaving the Lafayette area and returning to Kokomo shortly after the incident occurred, per the affidavit.

A few days after the shooting, authorities spoke with Alsup, who reportedly denied he was in Lafayette at the time of the shooting, according to court documents.

However, investigators also spoke with two females who told law enforcement they were in the PT Cruiser when Holdbrook was shot.

One of those women reportedly told investigators she was offered $20 to give Alsup a ride to Lafayette on Jan. 1.

And when they got to the 800 block of North Seventh Street, according to the woman's interview with police, Holdbrook allegedly approached the vehicle.

That's allegedly when a physical altercation over the handgun ensued, involving Holdbrook and another man inside the vehicle at the time.

The woman then stated she heard Holdbrook say "don't do that," before hearing three gunshots.

Investigators say at least one of those gunshots killed Holdbrook before the PT Cruiser fled the scene.

As of Tuesday afternoon, court records do not indicate that anyone other than Alsup has been charged or jailed in relation to Holdbrook's death.

Alsup is currently being held without bond at the Tippecanoe County Jail, and he has an initial hearing scheduled for Aug. 4 inside Tippecanoe Superior Court 1.