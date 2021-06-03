Kokomo man charged with promoting sexual trafficking

Jun. 2—A Kokomo man faces a felony charge of promoting human sexual trafficking after police say he threatened to post intimate pictures of his ex-wife if she didn't agree to meet with him.

The ex-wife of Joshua Eads, 23, of the 600 block of East Bell Street, told police that Eads called her and made the threat after she told him she didn't want to speak with him or meet with him. She said he also was trying to talk her into a sexual encounter.

The victim recorded part of the phone conversation, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Police say that in the recording, Eads threatened to post the pictures online after his ex-wife persistently said she didn't want to meet with him.

Eads later told police he had told his ex-wife he had the pictures, but didn't say he would post them. He said he was so desperate to speak to her that he was "figuratively trying to 'put her back against the wall'" so she had to, according to the affidavit.

When officers said they had a recording of him threatening to post the pictures, he started "stuttering and stumbling over his words," the affidavit stated.

He also told police he made a mistake, but "she just refused to speak to him so he did the only thing he could think of," according to the affidavit.

Eads was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for a Level 4 felony charge of promoting human sexual trafficking, an offense created by lawmakers in 2018 for someone who knowingly uses force, coercion or fraud to recruit or entice a person to marry, engage in prostitution or sexual conduct.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge of intimidation.

