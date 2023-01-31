Kokomo man faces numerous drug charges

Jan. 31—A Kokomo man was arrested on numerous drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle earlier this week and seized narcotics and guns.

Per a Howard County Sheriff's Office media release, 37-year-old Nathan A. McKinney is now facing charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, for his alleged role in the investigation.

He also has an active no-bond warrant out of Howard Superior Court 2 for three counts of dealing methamphetamine, police noted in the release.

It was Jan. 27 when a K9 deputy with the HCSO performed a felony traffic stop on McKinney, who was driving a red Dodge Charger in the area of East State Street, according to the release.

During that stop, the deputy's K9 reportedly gave positive indication to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, per the release, which prompted a subsequent search.

According to authorities in the release, several items were confiscated during that search, including 16 grams of field-tested positive methamphetamine; three rusted catalytic converters; three smoking devices and several empty blue baggies; one .22 caliber firearm containing one live round; one battery powered Sawzall with a blade; one small digital scale and a package containing a small amount of field-tested positive marijuana.

Further investigation led investigators to a nearby storage unit, where another handgun was reportedly located, the release noted.

McKinney was taken into custody without incident, and he is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail.

His initial hearing is still pending.

If you have any further information about this case, you are asked to contact Deputy Weimer at 765-614-3484, submit a tip using the HCSO mobile app or visit www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.