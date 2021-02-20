Kokomo man faces strangulation charge

Feb. 20—LOGANSPORT — A Kokomo man faces a felony charge of strangulation, as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

Dispatch received a call just after 8:20 p.m. Thursday of a domestic battery situation in Galveston. The Cass County Sheriff's Department responded and found Christopher Alan Hollingsworth, 32, Kokomo, at the premises.

He was arrested on one count of Level 6 felony, strangulation, a class A misdemeanor charge of domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass, and a class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

His probable cause hearing was held Friday morning in Cass Superior Court 2, where Judge Lisa Swaim set bond at $1,000 cash or $5,000 surety. He remains behind bars at the Cass County Jail.

Hollingsworth's initial hearing is set for 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, in Cass Superior Court 1.

In 2017, similar charges were filed against Hollingsworth in Howard Superior Court 1. At that time, he was charged with one count each of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, and interference with the reporting of a crime.

After the case spent almost two years in the criminal justice system, all charges were dismissed in early 2019.

