Kokomo man facing 10 counts of child porn

Aug. 27—A Kokomo man was arrested earlier this week after police say a cell phone seized from his property contained over 200 files depicting children engaged in sexual acts with adults.

Shad W. Stout, 32, is currently facing 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography for his alleged role in the case.

His charges stem from an investigation that began last month after the Howard County Sheriff's Office received five Cyber Tipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That tip reportedly stated that a Verizon user — later identified as Stout — allegedly had possession of potential child sex abuse material, per court documents.

During an August 10 search warrant of Stout's residence, investigators reportedly located and seized several electronic devices, including a Samsung s22 Ultra cell phone, a probable cause affidavit filed in the case stated.

On that phone, according to investigators, were videos and photos showing adult males allegedly molesting or having sexual contact with prepubescent boys and girls.

Some of those children, according to court records, were toddlers.

The affidavit didn't indicate how long Stout had possessed those videos and photos, but he was taken into custody without incident.

He is currently being held at the Howard County Jail on $20,000 cash bond, with no 10%, and he has a pretrial conference scheduled for Dec. 7 inside Howard Superior Court 4. He has plead not guilty to the charges.

Along with the child pornography charges, Stout is also facing possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a schedule 1 substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, all stemming from the search of his residence, according to court records.

He's also facing misdemeanor charges of public indecency, public nudity, possession paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in a separate legal case filed in May.