Kokomo man facing 20 child molestation charges

Jun. 6—A Kokomo man is facing 20 charges of child molesting and four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor after police say he groomed and molested multiple female juveniles several times between 2006 and 2013.

Geremy Miller, 45, of Kokomo, has been charged with 14 counts of child molesting — sexual intercourse with a victim less than 14, all Class A felonies; six charges of child molesting, all Class C felonies; and four charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, all Class B felonies.

Miller is currently incarcerated in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. An initial hearing has not been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.

He faces possible decades in prison as a Class A felony carries a sentence of 20 to 50 years in prison; a Class B felony carries a penalty of 6 to 20 years; and a Class C felony carries a penalty of 2 to 8 years

According to a partially redacted probable cause affidavit, Miller molested multiple females when they were juveniles in many different ways for several years, including fondling and performing oral sex on one of the girls.

One of the females, according to the affidavit, claimed Miller "groomed" her beginning in third grade by sharing secrets with her, having her give him massages and having her trim his nails.

According to the affidavit, she told police the sexual abuse began when she was in fourth grade when he forced her to perform oral sex on him and escalated to Miller having sexual intercourse with her beginning when she was in sixth grade.

She told police that she reported the molestation to the Kokomo Police Department in 2013 but nothing came of it.

The females told police that on April 2 they decided to confront Miller about the molestation on a recorded phone call, according to the affidavit. When confronted, Miller admitted to the molestation, according to the affidavit.

That same day of the phone call, KPD responded to the block of 5500 Golden Gate Way for a male making comments of self harm.

That male was Miller, who told police his family had left him, and if they were no longer going to be around, he did not "want to be around either," according to the affidavit. He was admitted to a local hospital on an immediate detention order.

On April 3, the females reached out to police to report the molestation.

A warrant for Miller's arrest was issued Monday. He was arrested and booked into the county jail early Tuesday morning.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.