Kokomo man gets 2 years in jail for armed robbery

Jun. 23—A Kokomo man will now serve two years in jail for his role in an armed robbery that occurred last fall at a southside park.

According to court records, Devi Hartson, 20, pleaded guilty in April to charges of armed robbery, auto theft and robbery, and he was sentenced on those charges during a hearing inside Howard County Superior Court 1 on Tuesday afternoon.

As the sentences for those three charges will run concurrently, court records note that Hartson will serve 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction in all, with two of them executed, two on work release, one on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation.

Hartson was originally arrested without incident in Atlanta, Georgia, in January on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery out of Howard County.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, 2020, police were dispatched to IHOP in reference to an armed robbery that had taken place in nearby Jackson Morrow Park.

A release stated at the time that when authorities arrived on scene, they spoke with a man who said several individuals robbed him at gunpoint, shot at him and stole his vehicle while he was inside the park.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and police noted that the man's vehicle was recovered a few days later.

Along with Hartson, four other Kokomo residents — Carl M. Brown, Mya Dunham, Keevaughn Guynn and Deonta Singleton — were also arrested in connection with the incident.

Guynn was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in the IDOC — three of them to be served in jail — after pleading guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of armed robbery.

Dunham was also sentenced earlier this month after pleading guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of robbery in connection with the case.

She is serving four years in the IDOC, two of them in jail, though court records note that she also has an unrelated sentence out of Tipton County that is running consecutively with the one from Howard County.

Both Brown and Singleton are set to make their next court appearances in July.