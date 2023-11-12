Kokomo man gets 25 years in drug case

Nov. 12—A Kokomo man found guilty in September of dealing a controlled substance was sentenced last week to 25 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Deontrae Adams, 28, will serve at least 18 of those years in prison, per court documents, with the remaining seven spent on supervised probation.

Adams was originally arrested in November 2021 on felony charges of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death and dealing a controlled substance after police were dispatched to Ascension St. Vincent in reference to a dead female that had been brought into the emergency room.

That woman was later identified as 27-year-old Shalynn N. Carroll, of Kokomo.

However, Adams was acquitted of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death charge during a September jury trial.

A probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Clerk's Office at the time noted that an autopsy conducted under the direction of the Howard County Coroner's Office revealed that Carroll's body reportedly had no physical trauma but did show levels of acute ethanol, acetyl fentanyl and flurofentanyl in her bloodstream.

In an interview with police, Adams — the one who dropped Carroll off at the hospital — said he had reportedly met Carroll at Big Daddy's Show Club on Nov. 20, court records noted.

Adams then reportedly bought Carroll a drink, telling investigators that he drove Carroll back to his house, per the affidavit.

Adams also told investigators that the pair had sexual intercourse, but he then "blacked out" afterward, court documents noted, waking up the next afternoon to an unconscious and unresponsive Carroll beside him in the bed.

Throughout the course of the investigation, authorities also spoke with one of Adams' family members who lives in the same residence, and she reportedly stated that she had seen Carroll standing by Adams' bedroom earlier that morning, the affidavit stated.

During a warranted search of Adams' bedroom, according to court records, authorities did locate a pink powder substance in a shoebox, which Adams denied knowledge of.

That substance later reportedly tested positive for fentanyl, as did a roll of money and two baggies in Adams' vehicle.

According to DNA analysis, Carroll's DNA was reportedly found on one of the baggies, the affidavit stated.

Further investigation into the incident led investigators to a case report filed by a Howard County probation officer, in which the officer wrote that Adams admitted to a connection with drug dealing, though he stated that "he is just a middle man."