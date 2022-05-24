Kokomo man gets 32 years for child solicitation, sexual misconduct

May 24—MADISON — A Kokomo man was sentenced to 32 years in prison earlier this week, just days after a jury convicted him on felony charges related to child solicitation and attempted sexual misconduct.

Rick Deck's conviction and subsequent sentencing stem from what court records note was an undercover sting operation aimed at stopping such behavior in Jefferson County.

The investigation into Deck lasted from about Sept. 28, 2020, to Oct. 9, 2020.

On Sept. 28, 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Jefferson County Clerk's Office, Deck initiated a chat conversation with a social media profile he believed to be that of a 14-year-old girl, though it was actually law enforcement.

In that initial conversation, Deck reportedly told the profile, "Sure I like little girls," court records noted.

From that point through Oct. 9, 2020, Deck continued to "engage the profile in very sexually graphic conversation, stating the various types of things he would like to do sexually with the profile," the affidavit indicated.

During those conversations, police noted that Deck also acknowledged he understood the profile he was talking with to be a 14-year-old girl.

Around Sept. 30, 2020, according to court records, Deck then began stating that he was going to travel to Madison (Jefferson County) to engage in sexual intercourse with the profile, still believing it to be a 14-year-old girl.

A few days later, Deck messaged the profile again and said he was on his way to Madison, and arrangements were made to "meet" at a public place, per the affidavit.

The affidavit went on to note that a female officer in civilian clothing was used as a decoy while several other officers set up around the area.

Deck was taken into custody without incident.

During an interview with police, Deck reportedly told investigators that he was coming to Madison to "meet a girl," though he did not know she was that young, and he added that he was likely intoxicated during his online conversations, court records indicated.

He also told police that he had no intention of engaging in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

Police later searched Deck's vehicle, according to the affidavit, where they discovered marijuana and a sex toy similar to what investigators said Deck told the profile he was going to use while he was in Madison.

This was not the first encounter Deck has had with law enforcement.

According to court records, the defendant has a criminal history that dates back at least 20 years, for everything from burglary and robbery to drug-related charges.

It was that criminal history that led to an enhanced habitual offender charge, which ultimately added 20 years to Deck's sentence, according to court records.

Deck plans to appeal.