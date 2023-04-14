Kokomo man gets 55 years in child molest case

Apr. 14—Wayne Jewell, a Kokomo man convicted last month of molesting a 13-year-old boy, was sentenced Friday to 55 years in prison.

And when Howard Superior Court 2 Judge Brant Parry issued his ruling, family and friends of the teenager who were gathered in the back of the courtroom erupted in applause.

Jewell, 55, was originally arrested in January 2022 on charges of child molesting where a defendant is at least 21 years of age, a Level 1 felony; child molesting, fondling or touching when a child is under 14, a Level 4 felony; and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony, for his alleged role in the investigation, per arrest records.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case indicated Jewell photographed the boy while the teen was naked on three separate occasions sometime during 2020 and also paid the teen money to have him participate in oral sex.

This was according to an interview, detailed in the affidavit, that the boy had with investigators in November 2021.

Around that same time, investigators also completed a warranted search of Jewell's residence, where the boy said the incidents took place, and removed several electronic devices they believed were related to the case, the affidavit stated.

It was during that search that authorities observed photographic material that was consistent with what the teen said had happened, court records note.

In his interview with police, Jewell admitted to performing oral sex on the teen and taking nude photographs, but he said he had since deleted them from his phone, according to the affidavit.

During Friday's sentencing hearing, in which Jewell mostly sat quietly while clad in a navy Howard County Jail jumpsuit, the teenager involved in the case testified how Jewell's actions back then still affect him.

"I think Wayne Jewell should get the maximum time," the teenager said, "because it's wrong what he did."

The boy went on to state that he still has severe depression, which affects several areas of his life, like his schoolwork.

According to online court records, this is the third time Jewell has been accused of crimes related to child molestation in the last 20 years.

In June 2003, Jewell was arrested on two Class C felony counts of child molesting, as well as a misdemeanor charge of battery, per court records.

A plea agreement was eventually filed in the case, and records indicate Jewell reportedly pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of battery.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Per terms of the plea agreement, the two counts of child molestation were dismissed.

In February 2005, Jewell was again arrested on three charges of child molesting, all Class A felonies, and two charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, one as a Class B felony and one as a Class D felony, according to court records.

A few months later, the prosecution added an additional charge of child molest as a Class C felony, while also reducing an already established count of child molest to a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor instead, court records indicated.

That case went in front of a jury in May 2006.

According to Tribune archives, the jury reportedly found Jewell guilty of sexual misconduct with a minor, but Jewell was found not guilty on the two counts of child molest.

A second attempt to try Jewell resulted in a June 2006 mistrial, archives note.

"After hearing Jewell was previously convicted of a similar crime, several jurors asked to be released from jury duty, saying they could not be objective in the case," a Tribune article stated at the time.

In November 2006, Jewell officially faced a third jury trial on those two counts of child molest.

After several hours of deliberation, Jewell was convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

His convictions, however, were later dismissed and reduced by appeals court actions.

Muriel Sisson, who also testified during Friday's sentencing hearing, said she knows about the impacts of Jewell's offenses all too well.

"Wayne Jewell molested my boys," she testified. "... That man should have never got out of prison the first time."

Sisson, who attended each day of Jewell's recent jury trial, added that her youngest son has struggled with addiction and mental issues that she believes is a direct result of the defendant's actions.

"You didn't give one crap," she said, "... and I hope you never get out to hurt another child again."

Jewell said he is planning to appeal the sentence.