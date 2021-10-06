Kokomo man gets 6 years in July 2020 homicide

Oct. 5—A Kokomo man was sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction on Tuesday after pleading guilty to killing another Kokomo man during a July 2020 incident on the city's north side.

Darrin K. Thomas, 53, will serve three of those years in jail, two on work release and the rest suspended to supervised probation, according to sentencing guidelines.

Court records state that back in August, Thomas pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony count of involuntary manslaughter — an amended count to his initial arresting charge of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony — for his role in the death of 50-year-old Anthony Hardimon.

Per the agreement, a Level 3 felony charge of aggravated battery was dismissed.

Shortly after midnight July 3, 2020, officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of North Jay Street and located Hardimon lying unconscious and unresponsive on the ground, a police report stated at the time.

Medics transported Hardimon to St. Vincent Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

During Hardimon's autopsy, officials observed several injuries related to what they believed to be a battery, including three presumed bite marks on his elbow region, two additional bite marks on his left hand, blunt force trauma throughout his body, hemorrhages in the frontal lobes of his brain and two traumatically amputated teeth, a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Clerk's Office stated.

Court records noted that Hardimon's death was ruled a homicide, with the cause of death being blunt force trauma to the head and asphyxia by strangulation.

Further investigation into Hardimon's death led police to Thomas, who admitted to authorities during an interview shortly after the incident occurred that he confronted Hardimon about "rude comments" Hardimon had previously made.

Thomas also told authorities that once the initial encounter occurred, Hardimon "struck him (Thomas) in the back of the head causing him (Thomas) to fall to the ground."

Thomas then stated that a physical fight ensued but that he had no intention of killing Hardimon.

Along with Thomas, police also arrested Kokomo resident Sabrina Nix, 54, in connection to the case.

Nix pleaded guilty in January to a Level 5 felony count of assisting a criminal, and she was sentenced to five years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

