Kokomo man gets 6 years in 2020 shooting death

Apr. 14—A Kokomo man who police say was connected to the shooting death of another man in December 2020 was sentenced on Thursday to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Kyron McKnight, 19, will serve four of those years in jail, one year on in-home detention and one year on supervised probation after pleading guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of assisting a criminal.

A Level 1 felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder was dismissed, per terms of the agreement.

Along with McKnight, six other people were arrested in connection to the incident.

Chicago resident Terrence Ben is currently facing a preliminary charge of murder, a Level 1 felony, for his alleged role in the case.

Along with McKnight, other co-defendants were Kevonte Tyler; Amari Deaarion Anderson; Marquis Darrionta Herron; and Dion Creed Smith, who were each originally arrested on a preliminary charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

However, like McKnight, many of them have had that particular charge dismissed in favor of an assisting-a-criminal charge.

Tyler, Anderson and a Kokomo woman named Alexis James are also each facing a felony charge of obstruction of justice as well, according to the release.

McKnight's sentence stems from an incident that occurred just after midnight on Dec. 23, 2020, in which police located 42-year-old Sharman Pearson, of Kokomo, at a residence in the 800 block of East Broadway Street.

Pearson had suffered several apparent gunshot wounds, and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

But according to court records, it was reportedly Pearson's girlfriend who was actually the intended target of the shooting.

During his sentencing hearing on Thursday, McKnight took responsibility for his role in the shooting, acknowledging that he stayed with Pearson's girlfriend the night before the shooting so that he could provide Ben with a layout of the property, even though he knew Ben was going to attempt to kill the woman.

McKnight expressed remorse for his actions in an unsworn written statement he read to the court.

"I'm 19 and have spent the last year of my life in jail," he told the court in the statement. "I've had a lot of time to sit and think about what I did. ... I'm asking for a second chance to get my life straight."