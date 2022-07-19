Kokomo man gets 6 years in 2019 shooting death

Jul. 19—A Kokomo man was sentenced this week to 6 years in jail, with more than 1,600 days credit for time served, for his connection to a 2019 shooting that left another man dead.

Dezren Glenn, 21, was initially arrested Feb. 22, 2019, on a charge of murder and two Level 6 felony charges of obstruction of justice and altering the scene of a death for his alleged role in the death of 37-year-old Christopher Lee Maggart, also of Kokomo.

But per terms of a recent plea bargain filed through Howard County Superior Court 4, Glenn ended up pleading guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of reckless homicide, which carried with it a sentencing range of 1-6 years.

Glenn appeared via Zoom during Monday's sentencing hearing, as did several of Maggart's family members.

During the hearing, those family members took time to address that 2019 shooting, along with the void that Maggart's death has caused.

"He had a sweet smile that relaxed you," Heather Young, Maggart's older sister, said. "... He was a real person that did good. ... No one that knew Chris will ever be the same."

Family members also read snippets of writing created by Maggart's children, detailing the milestone moments that Maggart will miss as a father, such as graduations, weddings and welcoming his grandchildren.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," one of those letters written by Maggart's oldest daughter read in part. "My whole life changed. I lost my dad forever. He was my best friend, and now he is gone."

It was Jan. 30, 2019, when authorities located Maggart's body at the Briarwick Apartments, located at 615 Southlea Drive, and it was determined he had suffered a single gunshot wound to his chest, according to court records.

Four other individuals — including Maggart's wife — were also arrested in connection with the shooting incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness told investigators that Maggart was allegedly inside Glenn's apartment — where he resided with his mother. The shooting allegedly occurred in the apartment, and Glenn reportedly shot Maggart after Maggart made threats to Glenn and a few children who were nearby at the time, the affidavit stated.

In a search of the vicinity that night, investigators located three spent .380 caliber shell casings, one spent bullet and one box of live .380 caliber ammunition buried inside a basket in a bedroom closet inside the apartment, per court documents. They also found a wallet containing Glenn's ID inside that same bedroom.

In her interview with police, Amanda Maggart, Christopher's wife, stated the couple reportedly went to Glenn's apartment to purchase marijuana, the affidavit indicated.

The woman also told investigators that when her husband went into one of the apartment's bedrooms to purchase the drugs, she could reportedly hear someone from the bedroom say, "You think I won't do it?"

Amanda Maggart noted to authorities that she believed the statement came from Glenn, according to the affidavit.

A short time later, a single gunshot was reportedly fired, followed by a person screaming, "Get him the f- — out of here," court documents noted, though it's unclear who that specific statement was referring to.