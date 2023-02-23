Kokomo man gets 7 years for 2021 SWAT standoff

Feb. 23—INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana say a Kokomo man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison recently after pleading guilty to firing a gun into a hotel room ceiling during a standoff with police.

Michael Dennis, 38, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm for his connection to the incident, according to a United States Department of Justice media release.

On April 20, 2021, investigators with the Howard County Sheriff's Office attempted to arrest Dennis on several outstanding warrants while he was staying at Baymont Hotel in Kokomo, per the release.

Investigators say Dennis refused to let officers into the room and informed them he had a gun, the release stated.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to the scene and made several attempts to get Dennis to exit the room, the release indicated, before officers shot pepper spray under the door, according to the release.

Authorities stated Dennis then told officers "if you spray that s--- one more time, I am going to shoot," before subsequently firing a shot into the ceiling of the hotel room, per the release.

After several hours of negotiations, police say Dennis exited the room and was safely taken into custody.

During a search of the hotel room after Dennis was taken into police custody, officers reportedly did locate a 9 mm pistol.

Along with serving seven years in prison, court officials note Dennis will also serve three years of supervised probation upon release.