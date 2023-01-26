Kokomo man gets 9 years in sexual misconduct case

Jan. 26—NOBLESVILLE — A Kokomo man who pleaded guilty last year to charges related to sexual misconduct with a teenage girl was sentenced earlier this week to nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Scott Mamaril, 34, will serve four of those years in jail, followed by three years in Hamilton County Community Corrections and two years suspended to supervised probation, per an online sentencing order.

Last September, a plea agreement was filed in the case, in which Mamaril pleaded guilty to a Level 4 felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony count of child seduction and a Level 6 felony count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, according to court documents.

The sentences on each of those three charges will run concurrently, and five additional charges were dismissed, per court records.

Mamaril will also have to register on Indiana's Sex and Violent Offender Registry.

His charges stem from what police say were several incidents that took place at a residence in Hamilton County, as well as other unidentified locations, according to a probable cause affidavit filed shortly after Mamaril's arrest.

The juvenile victim — who was 15 and 16 years old at the time the incidents occurred — told police the interaction with Mamaril first began through text messages, court records noted.

It then moved to physical contact, the affidavit stated, and the juvenile stated sexual encounters began sometime around Christmas 2020.

During the course of the investigation, police also reportedly located two images of adult pornography both on Mamaril's phone and the victim's phone, and investigators believe Mamaril sent those graphic images to the teenager based on when they were sent and subsequently opened.

Investigators also uncovered two other pictures that were located on the victim's Apple Watch — both reportedly from Mamaril. The pictures also came with a text message conversation from Mamaril, stating in part that "none of this happened before you turned 16. OK?" court documents stated.

Mamaril previously served as a Zionsville Fire Department battalion chief until he was placed on administrative leave in 2020 for posting on his Facebook page conspiracies regarding George Floyd, the Minnesota man who was killed after a police officer kneeled on his neck for an extended period of time.