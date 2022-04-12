Kokomo man gets probation in 2019 death

Apr. 12—A Kokomo man accused in the shooting death of another man in October 2021 was sentenced to one year in the Indiana Department of Correction, with credit for time served and the balance suspended to supervised probation.

The sentencing against 26-year-old Mycah Fowler stems from a January plea agreement and motion to dismiss other charges of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, and reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony.

Fowler was originally arrested on those charges after the Oct. 23, 2021, shooting death of 27-year-old Harvey Lenoir, whose body was found by officers in the 900 block of West Monroe Street.

Lenoir had reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and investigators believe a physical altercation between the two men led to the incident.

January's motion to dismiss the voluntary manslaughter and reckless homicide charges cited additional evidence obtained in the investigation into Lenoir's death, including Lenoir's autopsy report and evidence located at the crime scene, though the filing does not go into detail about what specifically those discoveries were.

But during Tuesday's sentencing, Judge William Menges did allude to them.

"If he was in fear, he had every right to defend himself," Menges said, referring to Fowler. "... Then the first act of shooting was justified. But I have a problem in continuing to shoot. ... It's a classic definition of criminal recklessness."

Fowler also addressed the shooting in a recent statement filed through the Howard County Clerk's Office, in which he acknowledged that what he did was a "dangerous act."

"It is obvious that I fired shots at the victim (and others) as they ran away down the alley after the altercation on my porch," Fowler wrote, adding that it even created bullet holes in a nearby garage. "My firing a gun at them while they ran away created a risk of harm to those individuals and was reckless on my part."