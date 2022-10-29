Kokomo man given 10 years for child neglect

Oct. 28—A Kokomo man was sentenced to 10 years for his role in injuring his 2-month-old daughter.

Nathaniel Ogden, 28, of Kokomo, was sentenced Thursday by Howard County Superior IV Judge Hans Pate to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, with eight years executed, one year on supervised probation and the remaining year on either in-home detention or work release to be decided by Howard County Community Supervision. Ogden has time served credit of 303 days.

In September, Ogden pleaded guilty to one charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony.

Ogden, along with his wife, were originally arrested in late December of 2021 on child neglect charges after their infant daughter was taken to a local emergency room for head trauma, where it was determined the infant suffered from a fractured skull and two brain bleeds. She has survived her injuries and is currently with a foster family.

Ogden told police at the time, according to a probable cause affidavit, that the family cat caused the injuries to the infant either by jumping on the infant or by jumping on a dresser and causing a picture frame to fall on the infant. But Ogden told the court Thursday that the injuries were a result of him pushing his wife during a domestic dispute and her falling on the child.

The infant twin brother was also found to have had broken ribs, according to court testimony Thursday.

Ogden's mother, Janie Wiggington, testified that her son should have never had children as he can hardly take care of himself and that he's suffered from mental health issues most of his life, first being diagnosed at the age of 3.

Wiggington said she blames the Department of Child Services for not removing the two children from the house before the incident, adding that for her sanity she would call Ogden every night to check on the kids.

"It was the only way I could feel comfortable at night," Wiggington said.

According to testimony Thursday, Ogden has lost custody of all five of his children. When asked by his public defender Josh Leicht if he planned on having anymore children, Ogden said "no."

Ogden, during his chance for a statement, asked the court for "leniency" and "mercy."

A level three felony carries a possible sentence of three to 16 years in prison, with a recommended sentence of nine years.

During his deliberation, Pate said the aggravating factors — Ogden's lengthy criminal history, the seriousness of the injuries to the infant, Ogden's multiple past parole violations and his apparent lack of remorse the day of the incident — outweighed the mitigating factors, which included Ogden's mental health issues and his decision to plead guilty.

"That's a sign of sociopathic behavior when someone doesn't have empathy for others or can't have empathy for others," Pate said regarding Ogden's behavior the day of his daughter's injuries.

Ogden's wife Kristyna is facing two charges of neglect of a dependent, both level 3 felonies. Her criminal case is still moving through the court system.

