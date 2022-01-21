Kokomo man guilty of murder sentenced to 55 years

Jan. 21—A Kokomo man who was convicted of murder last November has been sentenced to 55 years, all of which will be served in the Indiana Department of Correction.

William Mealer, 28, was originally arrested in March 2020 after authorities located the body of Dennis J. Vincent, 43, lying in the middle of the road near the 400 block of North Purdum Street.

According to court documents filed at the time, the shooting was the result of an argument between the two men over possession of a shotgun.

Vincent's son, John, appeared via Zoom during Friday's sentencing, and he told the court that he constantly repeats in his head his own version of events of what he thinks happened the day his dad died.

"I still cry to this day," John said. "Every time I think of my father, I have to think about where he's at or who took his life. I just want to know why. Why is my dad gone?"

During the trial phase of the case, Mealer testified that the shooting was in self-defense and that Vincent was the one who initially pulled the gun on him.

Mealer carried over that plea of self-defense into the sentencing hearing as well, telling the court on Friday during an unsworn statement that he was in fear of his life and didn't know what else to do but shoot Vincent.

"I fired until I got myself free," Mealer said. "I was extremely scared. If I had a phone, I would have called 911."

Mealer then began to talk about the events of the trial that led up to his conviction, stating that he was advised not to take a plea and was told to "twist" and "lie" some of his statements.

Mealer also told the court that there were no DNA tests or proper investigation into the case against him and that he was told to commit perjury by saying "only what he told me to do," referring to his attorney Matthew J. Elkin.

"I believe I did act in self-defense," Mealer said, admitting that he believed the trial result would have been different if he would have been able to tell what he said was the truth. "... I really wish I could have gone back to that day and changed it. ... Two families are changed through this. I'm so sorry for all those going through it. I never wanted to hurt anybody."

After Mealer finished talking, Prosecuting Attorney Michael P. Krebes stood up and told the court that Mealer's statement was "a cowardly excuse to avoid responsibility of his actions" and that Elkin would never ask for or support one of his clients committing perjury on the witness stand.

Elkin also took the time to address his client's statement, telling the court that Mealer's words showed how confused his client was about the case due to his prior diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.

"He has memory issues that need addressed," Elkin said. "... Look at and listen to what he said today and know there is still confusion and misunderstanding. ... He expressed that today."

But while many spoke during Friday's sentencing on behalf of either Vincent or Mealer, it was ultimately Howard County Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray's decision on what type of sentence to impose.

In her address to the court before rendering her sentencing decision, Murray talked about Mealer's time in jail, noting that he currently has 16 pages of incident reports since March 2020.

"That tells the court of your inability to follow the rules," she said.

Murray then acknowledged what she said was Mealer's lack of remorse for shooting Vincent, asking him if he was sorry that he killed Vincent or just sorry he was arrested for the incident.

"I'm just not hearing you take responsibility for intentionally killing Mr. Vincent," Murray told Mealer. "Even if the shooting wasn't intentional ... you ran from the scene and hid the weapon. It doesn't sound like someone that's remorseful. ... This was entirely avoidable and senseless. ... All over possession of an old shotgun."