Kokomo man killed Dec. 2020 shooting wasn't the intended target, court files say

Feb. 24—A Kokomo man killed in a December 2020 shooting was killed in a "hit" but was not the intended target, according to court documents.

Sharman Pearson was shot and killed at his residence in the 800 block of East Broadway Street on Dec. 23, 2020. According to an interview with Pearson's girlfriend after the shooting, the two were watching TV in their bedroom when they heard the sound of glass breaking. The girlfriend hid under the bed while Pearson got up and opened the bedroom door. When he did, according to a probable cause affidavit, he was shot multiple times by the intruder, who then subsequently fled the scene.

A Chicago man, Terrance Ben, was later charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and burglary. Five others — Kevonte Tyler, Amari Anderson, Marquis Herron, Dion Creed Smith and Kyron Ardion McKnight — were charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the killing.

A probable cause affidavit filed by the prosecution alleges that Ben intended to kill Pearson's girlfriend that night.

A 12-page narrative written by police that includes information from multiple interviews and evidence from hundreds of phone calls made from the Howard County Jail alleges that a "hit" was put on the girlfriend.

The narrative states that Tyler — an older half-brother of Ben's — believed the woman had "snitched" on him regarding his alleged involvement in an October 2020 drive-by shooting, where two individuals walking in the 1100 block of South Union Street were shot at.

Pearson's girlfriend was with Tyler at the time of that shooting, according to the affidavit, and afterward rode with him to his mother's house in Chicago. Tyler was later arrested in Chicago and charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness. He's currently awaiting trial for those charges.

In January 2021, police were contacted by a fellow inmate of Tyler's at the time, who told police about Tyler's desires for retaliation and that police should listen to the phone calls Tyler placed before and after the homicide. The inmate told police that Tyler told him "I got to get her gone before trial, she's the only one that can testify against me."

According to the affidavit, Tyler would make multiple calls to Anderson to set up the shooting, and that the pair and Ben would often talk in "code," naming the shooting "The Demonstration" and sometimes referencing it as Ben getting a job at McDonald's.

Originally, according to the affidavit, the shooting was to take place at the girlfriend's mother's house before Dec. 15, 2020, when Pearson was to be released from the Howard County Jail, but it never happened, possibly because Ben was "scared" and "nervous."

After the failed attempt, Tyler tells Anderson to "get a good team together," and that the shooting has to be "fast and smart" due to Pearson now being in the picture, according to the affidavit.

On Dec. 23, 2020, KPD officers responded to Pearson's residence for the shooting. There, they collected a sample of what appeared to be blood on the broken window glass, according to the affidavit, and police also watched surveillance footage of one "slender male" running away, carrying what appeared to be a gun.

According to police, Ben was staying at James' house in the 1000 block of South Jay Street, where he, in a phone call, told Tyler he got the job at McDonald's and that he "talked to the assistant manager because the manager was out," which police believe are references to Pearson and his girlfriend.

In a later interview with police in January 2021, James says that when Ben arrived at her house on Dec. 15, 2020, he went to the bathroom and asked for peroxide for his left arm, according to the affidavit. James initially told police she saw no blood in the bathroom, but text messages between her and Anderson show otherwise. She was later charged with obstruction of justice and has since taken a plea. Her sentencing hearing is March 17.

Ben was arrested in February 2021 at his mother's house in Chicago. He is currently awaiting trial. According to the court docket, his lawyer has filed for a "competence and sanity report" to be done because Ben suffers from "mental illness and disorders." A copy of the report was filed earlier this month but is sealed from the public. Ben's jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 12.

Anderson, according to the affidavit, helped Tyler arrange to have Ben commit the killing and provided Ben with the gun, mask and/or gloves. He is facing conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice charges. His trial is currently scheduled for May 20.

Smith, according to the affidavit, identified the residence the girlfriend was staying at to Ben, which is corroborated by cell phone records. He was initially charged with conspiracy to commit murder and assisting a criminal but struck a plea deal where the former was dismissed. He was sentenced to two years in prison, all suspended on supervised probation.

Tyler is awaiting trial, which is scheduled to begin May 13.

Herron, according to the affidavit, made arrangements to pick up Ben in Chicago and drive him to Kokomo. He has accepted a plea agreement and is set to be sentenced March 24.

McKnight, according to the affidavit, stayed with Pearson's girlfriend at her mother's residence the night before the killing was originally planned to happen and provided the layout of the house, including the bedroom where the girlfriend slept in. He has accepted a plea and is scheduled to be sentenced March 17.

