Kokomo man to plead guilty for alleged role in 2019 death

May 20—A Kokomo man accused in the death of another man in January 2019 is now planning to plead guilty for his alleged connection to that incident, per recent court documents filed in the case.

Dezren Glenn, 21, was initially arrested on Feb. 22, 2019, on a Class X felony charge of murder and two Level 6 felony charges of obstruction of justice and altering the scene of a death for his alleged role in the death of 37-year-old Christopher Lee Maggart, also of Kokomo.

But according to a recent plea bargain filed through Howard County Superior Court IV, it's believed that Glenn is intending to enter a plea of guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of reckless homicide.

Per law, the judge presiding over the case has final discretion on whether to accept or reject the plea, and Glenn has an upcoming hearing in the matter on July 18.

It was on Jan. 30, 2019, that authorities located Maggart's body at the Briarwick Apartments, located at 615 Southlea Drive, and it was determined that he had suffered a single gunshot wound to his chest, according to court records.

Four other individuals — including Maggart's wife — were also arrested in connection with the shooting incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness told investigators that Maggart was allegedly inside Glenn's apartment — where he resided with his mother. The shooting allegedly occurred in the apartment, and Glenn reportedly shot Maggart after Maggart made threats to Glenn and a few children who were nearby at the time, the affidavit stated.

In a search of the vicinity that night, investigators located three spent .380 caliber shell casings, one spent bullet and one box of live .380 caliber ammunition buried inside a basket in a bedroom closet inside the apartment, per court documents. They also found a wallet containing Glenn's ID inside that same bedroom.

In her interview with police, Amanda Maggart, Christopher's wife, stated the couple reportedly went to Glenn's apartment to purchase marijuana, the affidavit indicated.

The woman also told investigators that when her husband went into one of the apartment's bedrooms to purchase the drugs, she could reportedly hear someone from the bedroom say, "You think I won't do it?"

Amanda Maggart noted to authorities that she believed the statement came from Glenn, according to the affidavit.

A short time later, a single gunshot was reportedly fired, followed by a person screaming, "Get him the f- — out of here," court documents noted, though it's unclear who that specific statement was referring to.

If Glenn's plea is accepted and the recommendations are followed, he would be sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction, all executed, with credit for time served.

If rejected, the case would go back on the trial calendar.

