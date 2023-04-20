Kokomo man to plead guilty in animal cruelty case

Apr. 20—A Kokomo man accused of cutting off his dog's leg at home during a botched attempt at amputation is expected to plead guilty for his role in the investigation.

Randy E. Barrett is set to plead guilty to charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, a level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, during a sentencing hearing to be held May 11 in Howard Superior Court 4, according to court documents.

His charges stem from a Howard County Sheriff's Office investigation that began in January 2021 after the department received a tip about the case.

Case investigators brought Barrett in for questioning in late-January 2021, and he reportedly told police at the time that the dog — a Sherpo named Royce — was struck by a vehicle in March 2020.

Barrett also stated in the interview that he took Royce to a veterinarian shortly after it was struck to receive treatment for its injuries, and the dog reportedly stayed there for several days before coming home, per court documents.

However, over the course of the next few weeks, one of Royce's legs had reportedly developed gangrene and began to rot away, and Barrett told authorities he didn't have enough money to take the dog back to the veterinarian, per court documents.

So on Jan. 26, 2021, according to Barrett's police interview, he "cleaned the leg with peroxide, shaved it and rubbed it with alcohol" before cutting it off with a "new diamond blade Dremel tool."

Barrett also noted that he performed the procedure without anesthetics.

Two days later, Barrett took the dog to the Purdue University Animal Hospital in West Lafayette, who reportedly told the dog owner that Royce had a severely infected wound, per the affidavit.

During that visit, Barrett also told the veterinarian about performing the amputation and that he used a heated piece of steel to cauterize the wound afterward, a move that the veterinarian told Barrett undoubtedly subjected Royce to severe pain and discomfort.

The veterinarian also told Barrett it wasn't possible for him to properly close the amputation wound, subjecting the dog to possible sepsis.

After Barrett was arrested in the case, Royce was turned over to the Kokomo Humane Society, where a Facebook fundraiser was quickly set up to help pay for the dog's necessary medical procedures after the botched amputation.

The fundraising goal was $400.

But officials noted at the time that within 15 minutes, the fundraiser had already surpassed its goal.

Within hours, residents had donated more than $1,000.

And 24-hours later, the fundraiser had garnered nearly $2,400 to help Royce.

The Tribune reached out Thursday to the Kokomo Humane Society, and officials there said Royce was eventually adopted and is now living in "a happy home."