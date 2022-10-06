Kokomo man to plead guilty in sexual misconduct case

Oct. 6—NOBLESVILLE — A Kokomo man who was arrested last year after police say he had numerous sexual encounters with a teenage girl is now intending to plead guilty for his role in the case.

According to court documents, Scott Mamaril, 33, was initially arrested in September 2021 on two charges of sexual misconduct, one as a Level 4 felony and one as a Level 5 felony; five counts of child seduction, one as a Level 4 felony, one as a Level 5 felony and three as Level 6 felonies; and a Level 6 felony count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

However, per terms of a plea agreement filed last month in Hamilton Circuit Court, Mamaril is now expected to plead guilty to one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, one count of child seduction and one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

If the presiding judge accepts the plea, all other charges would then be dismissed, court documents indicate.

The plea agreement also calls for a cap of six years executed in the Indiana Department of Correction, though court officials noted that anything over and above that sentencing guideline would also be open to the judge's discretion.

Mamaril's charges stem from what police say were several incidents that took place at a residence in Hamilton County, as well as other unidentified locations, according to a probable cause affidavit filed shortly after the defendant's arrest.

The juvenile victim — who was 15 and 16 years old at the time the incidents occurred — told police that the interaction with Mamaril first began through text messages, court records noted.

It then moved to physical contact, the affidavit indicated, with Mamaril "touching her when he would hug her" and moving his hands down her body to "touch her breasts and kiss her."

From there, the victim told police, Mamaril would then have sexual intercourse with her — sometimes unprotected — and the juvenile also stated those encounters began sometime around Christmas 2020, court documents noted.

During the course of the investigation, police also reportedly located two images of adult pornography both on Mamaril's phone and the victim's phone, and investigators believe that Mamaril sent those graphic images to the teenager based on when they were sent and subsequently opened.

Investigators also uncovered two other pictures that were located on the victim's Apple Watch — both reportedly from Mamaril. The pictures also came with a text message conversation from Mamaril, stating in part that "none of this happened before you turned 16. OK?" court documents indicated.

Mamaril previously served as a Zionsville Fire Department official until he was placed on leave in 2020 for social media comments he made regarding George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for an extended period of time.

He has a sentencing hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15 inside Hamilton Circuit Court.