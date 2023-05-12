Kokomo man sentenced in animal cruelty case

May 12—A Kokomo man who recently plead guilty for his role in a January 2021 animal cruelty case was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in the Indiana Department of Correction.

The defendant, Randy E. Barrett, was initially arrested on charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, according to court records. It was those two charges that Barrett plead guilty to during Thursday's hearing.

But since Barrett has been held without bond at the Howard County Jail on a charge of petition to revoke for the last 30 months, court officials noted he will now be released from jail and placed back on supervised probation for an unrelated case.

According to court records, Barrett has approximately two years left on that probation.

Barrett's charges stem from a Howard County Sheriff's Office investigation that began in January 2021 after the department received a tip about the case.

Case investigators brought Barrett in for questioning in late January 2021, and he reportedly told police at the time that the dog — a Sherpo named Royce — was struck by a vehicle in March 2020.

Barrett also stated in the interview that he took Royce to a veterinarian shortly after it was struck to receive treatment for its injuries, and the dog reportedly stayed there for several days before coming home, per court documents.

However, over the course of the next few weeks, one of Royce's legs had reportedly developed gangrene and began to rot away, and Barrett told authorities he didn't have enough money to take the dog back to the veterinarian, per court documents.

So on Jan. 26, 2021, according to Barrett's police interview, he "cleaned the leg with peroxide, shaved it and rubbed it with alcohol" before cutting it off with a "new diamond blade Dremel tool."

Barrett also noted that he performed the procedure without anesthetics.

Two days later, Barrett took the dog to the Purdue University Animal Hospital in West Lafayette, who reportedly told the dog owner that Royce had a severely infected wound, per the affidavit.

Story continues

During that visit, Barrett also told the veterinarian about performing the amputation and that he used a heated piece of steel to cauterize the wound afterward, a move that the veterinarian told Barrett undoubtedly subjected Royce to severe pain and discomfort.

The veterinarian also told Barrett it wasn't possible for him to properly close the amputation wound, subjecting the dog to possible sepsis.

After Barrett was arrested in the case, Royce was turned over to the Kokomo Humane Society, and officials there state that Royce has since been placed in a new home.

During Thursday's sentencing hearing, an emotional Barrett talked about his relationship with Royce, telling the court that he was "desperate" and did what he did in order to save his dog's life.

"He was loved," Barrett said via video conference. "I didn't know what to do. ... I wish things could have happened differently."

Barrett's attorney, Rodney Schrock, also spoke about the case for several minutes, stating that his client has been "vilified" throughout the press and social media.

"This animal was his best friend," Schrock told the court. "... He didn't have the funds. ... He had to do something for his dog. ... His intention was not to mutilate. He was trying to save his animal the best way he knew how. He's spent a significant amount of time in jail for his friend."

And right before he rendered the sentence, Howard County Superior Court 4 Judge Hans Pate seemed to agree with Schrock's argument.

"I never thought you ever tried to torture your own pet," Pate said, referring to details in the probable cause affidavit that he said led him to make that statement. "I didn't question whether or not you tried to save the dog's life. It was the manner in which it was done."