Kokomo man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

Jan. 30—INDIANAPOLIS — A Kokomo man who recently pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm will now serve over five years (68 months) in federal prison.

The investigation into Bradley Morgan, 24, reportedly began in March 2021, according to a media release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

At that time, officials say investigators with the Kokomo Police Department's Violent Crimes Task Force became aware of Instagram posts of Morgan, showing him pointing firearms at the camera, per the release.

Morgan was known to be a convicted felon and still on probation at the time the pictures were uploaded. Police added in the release that Morgan had an active warrant out too.

On April 14, 2021, investigators obtained a search warrant for Morgan's East Taylor Street address.

During that search, investigators reportedly found Morgan hiding in a bedroom closet, per the release. He was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities also reportedly seized an unknown quantity of controlled substances, a .40 caliber Glock with a 23-round capacity extended magazine and a 9mm Smith & Wesson firearm, the release stated.

By federal law, Morgan is prohibited from ever possessing a firearm due to his previous felony convictions for criminal recklessness and criminal recklessness with a dangerous weapon.

Morgan's past convictions, according to court documents, include displaying a gun with other individuals at Studebaker Park and challenging someone to come to the park to fight.

Morgan, according to police, recorded this incident via a livestream on Instagram, called him and the group as a "gang."

Shortly thereafter, Morgan was charged in connection to a March 2020 shooting. A house, Jeep and garage in the 100 block of North Morrison Street were struck by gunfire. No one was injured.

Police, according to court documents, were able to use surveillance footage to identify Morgan as one of the shooters.

"This is another successful collective investigative effort between federal and local law enforcement agencies to reduce violent crime in our community," KPD Chief Doug Stout stated in the release. "The dedicated men and women of the Kokomo Police Department, Howard County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police, and our federal partners will continuously work together to do whatever is necessary to prosecute violent crime offenders and make our communities safer for all law-abiding citizens."

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, also chimed in on the case, reminding individuals who choose to illegally possess firearms that there will be consequences for doing so.

"Multiple convictions for violent crimes were not enough to convince this offender to stop carrying a deadly weapon," Myers said. "The serious federal prison sentence imposed here should send a message to citizens returning to the community from custody: if you choose to possess a gun you will go right back to prison.

"Our office will continue to partner with the ATF and local task forces in Kokomo and all across our district to ensure that the most dangerous armed offenders are taken off our streets," Myers added.