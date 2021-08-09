Kokomo man sentenced to in-home detention after fatal crash

Aug. 9—A Kokomo man accused of fatally striking a woman with his vehicle in the JCPenney parking lot in early-2019 was sentenced to in-home detention last week during a plea hearing inside Howard Circuit Court.

According to court records, Kody Key, was originally arrested in September 2019 on a Level 4 felony charge of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance in the blood.

However, during last week's hearing, Key plead guilty to a lesser included charge — operating a vehicle with a scheduled 1 or 2 controlled substance in a person's body, a C misdemeanor.

Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray told the Tribune on Monday that Key's plea agreement — which was filed in July — was mutually agreed upon by the prosecution, the defense and the family of the victim, Sharon K. Edwards, 76, of Peru.

Pursuant to that plea agreement, Key was sentenced to 60 days in the Howard County Criminal Justice Center, all suspended expect for 30 days spent on in-home detention, court records stated.

Key will also serve 335 days on supervised probation, and he must attend and complete a drug and alcohol program.

It was around 1 p.m. Feb. 4, 2019, that officers with the Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to Kokomo Town Center in response to an incident involving Key and Edwards.

According to police reports at the time, Edwards was struck by Key's 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, and she was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders arrived on scene.

Those same reports noted that Key stayed on the scene and appeared visibly upset after the incident, telling police that he was traveling southbound in front of the store and didn't see Edwards as she stepped off the curb in front of him.

One witness to the incident also told police at the time that he didn't believe speed was a factor in the incident, court records indicated, and that Edwards fell backward and struck her head on the pavement upon impact.

Police ended up taking Key to a local hospital for a blood draw, as per standard procedures, and authorities noted that he went willingly.

When the results came back, it was determined that Key had drugs in his system at the time of the collision, although court records do not state what those exact drugs were or how much was in his bloodstream during that time.