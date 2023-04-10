Kokomo man shot in chest during struggle for gun

Crime scene tape illustration.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The fight inside a vehicle between Joshua Cunningham and his brother, John Cunningham, abruptly ended when Joshua Cunningham was shot in the chest, according to Lafayette police.

The two brothers — both 23 and from Kokomo — were passengers in the car driving in Lafayette when they started fighting, according to police. One of the brothers introduced a sidearm to the fight, and the two struggled for control of the gun, police said.

Joshua Cunningham was shot during the struggle for the gun.

The driver sped to IU Health Arnett and arrived about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Lafayette police said.

Joshua Cunningham remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition, police said.

Police arrested John Cunningham on suspicion of false reporting. He has since posted bond and was released from the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to online jail records.

