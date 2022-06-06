Kokomo man's sanity during killing to get new look in civil case

Jun. 6—A Kokomo man who pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to killing his grandfather in 2017 can continue a civil suit in which he claims three doctors' malpractice led to the killing.

Zachary Miller was 24 when he was charged in 2017 with murder in relation to the death of his 67-year-old grandfather.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Zachary Miller assaulted his grandfather, John Miller, inside their home on North Apperson Way by punching him, choking him and hitting him in the head with a frying pan multiple times before cutting one of his wrists with a knife. John Miller died from his injuries the next day.

Zachary Miller told police he attacked his grandfather because of a story his grandfather told him about Vietnam. He ended up pleading guilty, but mentally ill, to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2020.

Following the sentencing hearing, he filed a civil malpractice suit against three psychiatrists with whom he was receiving treatment, alleging their lack of care caused him mental trauma, emotional distress and loss of his freedom.

The suit said the doctors did not meet the standard of care in terms of recognizing the severity and increasing intensity of the symptoms of Zachary Miller's schizophrenic illness.

In an evaluation provided to the court, psychiatrist Dr. Jeffrey Kellams said that failure "cost a human life and also resulted in a chronically and severely ill young man being charged for murder for which he is now jailed."

"He required admission and commitment to a psychiatric facility where he could be contained and treated appropriately with psychotropic medication," Kellams said.

The three psychiatrists filed for summary judgement in the civil case, arguing Zachary Miller should not be permitted to relitigate his criminal responsibility for the killing of his grandfather in the civil suit. Court doctrine in Indiana bars the litigation of a fact or issue that was already determined in a former lawsuit

Howard Superior Court I Judge William Menges agreed and issued the judgement in favor of the doctors, which closed the case.

However, the Indiana Court of Appeals last month said Zachary Miller's civil case should get a hearing due to the fact he pleaded guilty, and the determination of his sanity during the killing was never decided by a jury.

"Miller has not based his civil claims against Providers on his criminal act," the appeals court wrote in its opinion. "Rather, his complaint ... alleges damages based on Providers' failure to comply with the appropriate standard of care."

The court noted the Indiana Medical Review Panel also found that the psychiatrists failed to comply with the appropriate standard of care and that this failure was a factor in the resulting damages alleged by Miller.

The court said although Zachary Miller pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to voluntary manslaughter, it didn't necessarily mean he wasn't insane at the time of the murder.

Rather, Zachary Miller's attorney and family carefully weighed whether to take the case to trial after one psychiatrist said he was sane at the time of the killing, even though two other psychiatrists deemed him insane.

In the end, the family agreed to take a plea agreement to avoid a potential guilty verdict that would come with more prison time.

"Consequently, a trier of fact has not heard evidence or passed judgment on Miller's sanity or intent with regard to the killing of his grandfather," the appeals court said.

Due to those facts, the appeals court said Menges was wrong to issue summary judgement in favor of the psychiatrists and ordered a rehearing in the civil case.

"We are concerned that to rule otherwise and refuse 'to look behind the curtain of the negotiated guilty plea' would require every criminal defendant with a potential civil suit to proceed with a criminal trial, regardless of the risks," the court said.

