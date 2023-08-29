Kokomo men federally sentenced in bank theft

Aug. 29—INDIANAPOLIS — Three Kokomo men who each plead guilty for their roles in a November 2021 bank theft have now been sentenced to federal prison.

Keith Martin, 43, Edwin Sims, 31, and James Alexander III, 36, were each facing a federal felony charge of bank theft, according to online court records, and Sims was also facing an additional felony charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Per those same court records, Sims was sentenced in March to 12.5 years in federal prison for his role in the incident, while Alexander and Martin received 27 months and seven months, respectively.

The men were also each required to pay $135,792 in restitution, according to federal officials, and they will each spend multiple years on supervised release after their prison sentences have concluded.

Their charges stem from a reported armed robbery that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Nov. 16, 2021, in the 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, according to a media release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

After arriving on scene, officers spoke to the driver of the armored truck, Martin, who stated that while an employee went into the bank to service an ATM, Sims entered the back of the truck and took Martin's cell phone and firearm, the release stated.

Martin also told authorities that Sims took over $200,000 cash from the armored truck before fleeing the scene in a red Cadillac, later determined to be driven by Alexander.

However, police were able to eventually obtain additional video from inside the armored truck in the time leading up to and during the reported robbery, the release indicated.

At two different stops prior to the robbery, investigators said Martin could be seen on his cell phone as the same time the Cadillac drove past the armored truck.

Then during the robbery, police noted in the release, Martin was also seen immediately leaning to the left, which authorities said made it simple to remove Martin's firearm, and Martin also reportedly handed Sims the cell phone without incident.

Investigators in the case later obtained a search warrant for Martin's cell phone records, and authorities state they discovered several phone calls between Alexander and Martin leading up to the robbery, according to the release.

On Nov. 30, 2021, FBI agents arrested Alexander on an outstanding warrant for criminal recklessness.

During an interview with police, Alexander reportedly told authorities the three men worked together to commit the bank theft, eventually meeting at a local motel to split the money, per the release.

In the subsequent days after Alexander's arrest, Martin and Alexander were both taken into custody without incident.

"This brazen conspiracy was quickly unraveled by the outstanding investigative efforts of the FBI, Kokomo Police, and DEA," U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers stated in the release. "Federal prosecutors and law enforcement agencies will continue to prioritize working with our local partners to address violent crime in our communities. The convictions and sentences in this case demonstrate that that these serious crimes carry serious consequences."