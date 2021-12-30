Kokomo parents charged with child neglect

Dec. 30—A man and a woman from Kokomo were arrested Wednesday after an infant sustained head trauma, according to Kokomo police.

Nathaniel Ogden and Kristyna Ogden, both 27, are each being held on a Level 3 felony charge of child neglect causing serious bodily injury.

Officers responded Wednesday to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo on a report of an infant brought into the emergency room with head trauma, Kokomo Police Department officials stated in a news release.

The child, who is 2 1/2 months old, was transported to Indianapolis Peyton Manning Hospital and remains in critical condition, the release said.

A criminal investigation is being conducted by KPD and the Howard County Department of Child Services. As a result of the investigation, both parents were arrested and transported to the Howard County Jail.

A twin sibling was also removed from the home, the release noted.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact KPD Captain Bruce D. Rood at 765-456-7332 or brood@cityofkokomo.org, or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-8477.