Kokomo PD: Skeletal remains found in connection with 2016 disappearance

Authorities found human remains Tuesday in Miami County one day after police arrested a man in connection with a Kokomo woman's 2016 disappearance. The remains are being sent to Fort Wayne for testing.

Police arrested 57-year-old Flint Farmer at a Kokomo residence in the 600 block of South Purdum Street about 1 p.m. Monday.

Surveillance footage captured Farmer and Karena McClerkin together at a convenience store near the intersection of Washington Street and Markland Avenue in Kokomo, according to court records provided by the Howard County Prosecutor's Office.

McClerkin, 18 years old at the time, was last seen in the 1000 block of South Washington Street in Kokomo on October 11, 2016.

Records also show Farmer allegedly made several calls from Howard County Jail referencing McClerkin's disappearance in 2016-18. In one call, officials say Farmer told a woman "to keep her mouth shut or she will end up with 'her'," which police believe was a reference to McClerkin. In another 2016 call, police say Farmer told a caller to turn on the news because he believes "they found the body of the missing girl," records show.

Court records did not identify who Farmer was speaking to. Farmer was in jail on charges of drug dealing at the time, according to case records from 2016-18.

A day after Farmer's arrest, officials say the investigation led them to skeletal remains in rural Miami County, which is north of Kokomo. Police said they notified McClerkin's family, then sent the remains to Fort Wayne to be positively identified.

Investigators also found traces of blood in a detached garage near where McClerkin was last seen, according to court records. A positive luminol test was collected near the garage's door. Luminol is a solution that detects traces of blood by turning blue.

Police say information discovered in fall 2021 led to the investigation's recent developments. Officials did not specify what information, but added that Indiana State Police were asked to join the investigation around this time.

Police say they may make additional arrests.

The Kokomo Police Department thanked both the community and officers for helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Lt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or rbenzinger@cityofkokomo.org, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. People may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.

