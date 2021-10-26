Kokomo police conducting death investigation

Oct. 26—Officials with the Kokomo Police Department are conducting a death investigation after an unidentified individual sustained a gunshot wound and crashed a vehicle early Tuesday morning into Soupley's Liquors, located at the intersection of Lincoln Road and LaFountain Street.

That individual was transported from the scene and airlifted to an unknown hospital, and police have not disclosed an identity pending further investigation.

"This is still a very fluid situation," Capt. Scott Purtee said. "... We are waiting on autopsy results at this time."

Investigators are also still determining whether the incident is the result of criminal activity, Purtee added.

If you have any information that can assist police in this investigation, you are urged to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

