Kokomo police seeking information on missing 16 year old

Aug. 2—ANDERSON — The Kokomo Police Department believes a 16-year-old boy that was reported missing in June may be in the Anderson area.

On June 18 at about 12:48 a.m., officers took a missing person/runaway report from the mother of Xavier Cannon.

She reported that Cannon left a relative's residence in the 200 block of West Broadway Street, Kokomo, and did not return. Investigators have attempted to locate Xavier but have not found him.

This case remains active for investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Captain Mike Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

