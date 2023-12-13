Kokomo School Board adopts new discussion policy

Dec. 13—A new policy at Kokomo School Corporation gives teachers a right that was eliminated from state law earlier this year.

The Kokomo School Board adopted a discussion-based policy Monday that requires certain topics be discussed between the Kokomo Teachers Association (KTA) and school administration.

Topics include student discipline, class size, teaching methods, selecting curricular materials and class size.

Many of these same topics were once required items of discussion under state law. However, legislators rolled those back during this year's legislative session.

Senate Bill 486 stripped the requirement. The law now states a school "may" discuss "any topic that significantly impacts a certificated employees (teachers) working conditions or impacts the educational quality of the school employer's students."

Essentially, schools can discuss those things with teachers but don't have to. The bill also nixed a provision that discussion take place explicitly with teacher unions.

The bill was derided by teachers as anti-union and followed previous legislative moves that limited what teacher unions could discuss with school administration.

SB 486 was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb May 4. Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, was one of the authors. Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, was a co-author.

The discussion policy at Kokomo schools was approved unanimously. It is almost verbatim what was stripped out of state law.

Shane Matlock, president of the KTA, said there was a mutual agreement with Superintendent Mike Sargent about preserving discussion.

"The purpose of discussion is just that," Matlock told the board, prior to the vote. "It allows teachers and administrators to talk about different topics and have input on those items. I'm not sure why any corporation would not want to have input by teaching staff. It is an easy way to build trust."

The teacher union president said other schools have adopted similar policies.

Kokomo teachers agreed to a two-year contract earlier this fall. Matlock said administration followed previous discussion practices during bargaining.

Teachers will receive between $3,500 and $4,000 raises this year. Over the two years, teachers collectively will get $2.1 million in raises.

Teacher union reps from other schools told the Tribune the new law did not have an impact on contract negotiations.

Board member Nicole Mundy said the policy ensures teachers will be heard. Mundy, a former teacher herself, has been a vocal advocate for educators in her first year on the school board.

"It gives a voice to our teachers which is desperately lacking in the state of Indiana and education policy," she said.

