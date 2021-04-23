Kokomo teacher arrested on 9 counts of child pornography

Apr. 23—On Friday, police arrested a Kokomo man — listed on the Kokomo School Corporation's website as a kindergarten teacher at Elwood Haynes Elementary School — after they say he was engaged in the possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Brian Lee Jakes, 49, is facing four Level 4 felony counts of child exploitation and nine Level 5 felony counts of possession of child pornography for his alleged role in the investigation.

Authorities stated in the release that none of the videos or photographs that Jakes possessed seemed to involve any local children from the Howard County community.

The charges stem from a February investigation between KPD and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the release noted.

As the investigation developed, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Winnebago (Wisconsin) Sheriff's Office and the FBI also got involved, the release indicated.

On April 13, investigators obtained a search warrant for Jakes' residence in the 1300 block of Arundel Drive, and the release noted that authorities seized several digital devices during that search.

The next day, Jakes was reported as missing. He was located the following day on a farm property near 1200 West and 100 South, police stated in the release.

At some point, Jakes had sustained self-inflicted injuries and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

It was after his medical release on Friday that Jakes was officially taken into custody, the release indicated, and he is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Jail.

Calls to KSC regarding Jakes were not returned as of press time.

If you have any further information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or via email at abailey@cityofkokomo.org.

You can also report any information regarding child pornography or child exploitation to the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or by visiting https://www.missingkids.org.