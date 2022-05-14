Kokomo teen critically injured in Cass Co shooting

May 14—LOGANSPORT — Police say a Kokomo teen was critically injured Friday night after a shooting at France Park, which is located just west of Logansport.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to a Cass County Sheriff's Department media release.

Preliminary investigation into the incident found that an altercation between several individuals occurred on a beach of the park's swimming lake, per the release, and that's when the teen male was allegedly shot in the chest.

He was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with life-threatening injuries, and his condition is currently unknown at this time.

Police are also asking the public for help in identifying four individuals they believe were connected to the shooting.

Those individuals are described in the release as a young Hispanic male, a white male with a beard who was believed to be wearing a red shirt at the time and two females.

Authorities also say the four were reportedly last seen leaving the park in a dark or black pickup truck, adding that the white male may have been inside the bed of that truck at some point in the evening, the release indicated.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 574-753-7800. You can also call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.