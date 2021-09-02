Kokomo teen gets 9 years in 2020 shooting

Sep. 2—A Kokomo teenager involved in a shooting incident last year that left a 12-year-old boy — a bystander at the time — injured will now serve the next nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

According to court records, Braxton Cobb will serve 18 months of that term in jail, 18 months on in-home detention and six years on supervised probation.

He also has 394 days of jail credit.

Per terms of a June plea agreement filed in Howard County Superior Court 4, Cobb pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of aggravated battery for his role in the shooting, while a Level 1 felony charge of attempted murder was dismissed.

It was shortly after 6 p.m. July 14, 2020, that officers with the Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to Terrace Meadows Apartments, 605 Marsha Court, in reference to shots fired, according to police reports at the time.

Upon arrival, authorities located a 12-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and chest.

He was transported to Community Howard Regional Health and then flown to Riley Hospital for Children for extensive treatment, court records indicated at the time.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case also noted that the boy told police that "Braxton" was the individual who shot him, though he couldn't remember a last name.

Witnesses at the scene also identified Cobb as someone connected to the shooting, the affidavit indicated.

Court documents at the time went on to state that an officer on scene who was previously familiar with Cobb did appear to observe the then-17-year-old on area surveillance footage holding a handgun and getting into a white Nissan passenger vehicle near the scene.

While police were still conducting the investigation at the scene, a vehicle matching the Nissan's description was located near the intersection of Market Street and Vaile Avenue, court records noted, and witnesses there told police that Cobb was observed getting out of that vehicle and into another one.

That second vehicle — in which Cobb was a passenger — was later stopped by police.

A search warrant was later obtained for that second vehicle — a GMC pickup truck — and the court records stated that police ended up locating a handgun and a handgun magazine, as well as ammunition located inside a backpack in the bed of the truck.

