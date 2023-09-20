Kokomo woman arrested for allegedly poisoning husband's food

Sep. 20—Police arrested a Kokomo woman earlier this week after she reportedly poisoned her husband's food with Lorazepam.

Sarha Steele, 36, is now facing charges of attempted murder, a level 1 felony, and criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony, per online court records.

Her charges stem from an incident that occurred around 7 p.m. Sept. 16 inside a residence in the 800 block of South Bell Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 34-year-old male slumped over in a chair in a front room, court documents noted, and investigators say he had a plastic bag with a white crystal-like substance on his lap.

Police added there also appeared to be the same type of substance on a table directly in front of where he was sitting. Further testing concluded the substance was methamphetamine.

As part of their investigation, authorities interviewed several witnesses at the scene, including Steele, the alleged victim's wife.

During her initial interview with police, Steele reportedly told law enforcement officers that she recently contacted the Kokomo Police Department in reference to alleged abuse by her husband.

Then, according to court documents, Steele told investigators that she "took matters into her own hands."

Steele then confessed to investigators that she put over a dozen of her prescribed Lorazepam pills into her husband's hamburger, court documents stated, and she gave authorities the bottle of those pills that were still in her pants pocket.

According to the National Institutes of Health, Lorazepam is a prescribed medication that can be fatal if ingested incorrectly and then left untreated.

Investigators also spoke with two additional individuals who were at the scene, and they reportedly both told police they observed Steele give a plate of hamburgers to her husband, though they did admit they did not see her cooking nor putting the medication into the food.

Steele — who was transported by ambulance to an area hospital due to a dog bite she sustained that day — also spoke about the incident with paramedics, court documents indicated.

During one reported exchange with paramedics, Steele allegedly asked if her husband was dead.

When told that he wasn't, Steele then "slumped over" and asked again a few minutes later if he was dead, according to court documents.

Investigators said Steele's husband is in stable condition at an area hospital.

According to a medical report, doctors say the man overdosed on "some types of opiates and not methamphetamine," and the man would have likely died if he had not been treated as quickly as he was at the time.

Steele is being held at the Howard County Jail on $50,000 cash bond only, with no 10%.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS. You can also submit tips by downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.