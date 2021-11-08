Kokomo woman facing animal cruelty charges to be sentenced Wednesday

Nov. 8—A Kokomo woman who pleaded guilty last spring to charges related to animal cruelty is expected to be sentenced on those charges later this week.

Krystal Scott has a sentencing hearing at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana for two counts of animal crushing, stemming from her role in several incidents involving what police have called the intentional killing of dogs, cats and even unborn kittens.

Many of those incidents were then uploaded to the internet or performed live on the social media cite Omegle, court records in the case state.

The federal charges carry a penalty of up to seven years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a term of no more than three years of supervised release following imprisonment, though the length of any sentence is up to the discretion of the judge in the case.

However, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors in the case, the state of Indiana is asking for the full amount as per sentencing guidelines, as well as a mental health evaluation prior to release.

Prosecutors noted the risk of recidivism and lack of remorse as a factor for their request, citing incidents involving Scott inside the Hamilton County Jail in May 2021, when she allegedly brought a moth in from outside and crushed it with her hands in front of her cellmate.

Scott was arrested at her rural residence just outside of Kokomo in July 2020 by federal officers after what officials called an investigation conducted by "internet sleuths who report suspected cases of animal cruelty to authorities."

In a federal complaint against Scott around the time of her arrest, FBI Special Agent Andrew D. Willmann stated that Scott admitted to posting the social media animal crushing videos and claimed that her "'good side' loves cats and dogs, but that her 'bad side' tells her to commit acts of animal cruelty including killing animals by strangulation and other means."