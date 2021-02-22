Kokomo woman, Peru man arrested after carjacking, police chase

Feb. 22—A Kokomo woman and Peru man were arrested Friday following a incident in which police say a car was hijacked at gunpoint before officers were led on a chase that spanned two counties.

Angela Jones, 24, Kokomo, Lamondre Mason, 18, Peru, and Eugene Jones, 24, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, all face charges in the incident.

Police initiated a traffic stop at around 7:41 a.m. on a Ford Taurus for speeding on northbound U.S 31 near 550 North in Fulton County, according to a release.

During the traffic stop, police noticed indicators that criminal activity could be afoot, and Angela Jones was placed in the police vehicle, police said.

As troopers were speaking to Angela Jones, Eugene Jones drove away from the scene with Mason. Due to Angela Jones presence in the police car, troopers did not initiate a pursuit.

Around three minutes later, troopers located the Taurus, unoccupied, on southbound U.S. 31 near 375 North in Fulton County. Police said evidence indicated the Taurus crashed into a 2000 GMC Jimmy driven by Ronda Adams, 59, Rochester.

Adams was traveling east on 375 North and was stopped at the intersection of U.S. 31. The Taurus hit the GMC, as the Taurus was attempting to turn west on 375 North.

Adams had a compliant of pain and was treated at the scene.

Police say Eugene Jones and Mason then stole a 2009 Ford Flex by ordering the driver from the vehicle at gunpoint. The driver of the Flex had stopped at the crash scene to help. Mason and Jones fled before police arrived.

Troopers said around 40 minutes after the alleged carjacking, officers observed the stolen Ford Flex on U.S 31 near Ind. 16. Police eventually initiated a traffic stop on the Flex, but Eugene Jones, who officers said was driving, did not stop.

Jones led multiple police officers on a two-county pursuit driving on mostly rural roads. During the chase, the Flex hit multiple sets of stop sticks causing a controlled deflation on three of the Flex's four tires.

Police said Jones stopped the Flex on 500 East in Cass County, north of Ind. 218. Jones and Mason were taken into custody without further incident.

During a search of the Flex, officers found two 9-millimeter handguns, one of which had a 30-round magazine, according to the release.

No one was injured during the pursuit or carjacking.

Angela and Eugene Jones, along with Mason, were incarcerated in the Futon County Jail.

Eugene Jones faces criminal charges for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction of justice, identity deception, resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury, armed robbery/carjacking, carrying a handgun without a license, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. Further investigation revealed that he was wanted on arrest warrants from Iowa, for failure to appear for first degree robbery and an additional charge of robbery.

Angela Jones faces charges for obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit identity deception. Mason faces charges for armed robbery/carjacking and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.