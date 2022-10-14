Kokomo woman to plead guilty in infant's death

Oct. 14—PERU — A 32-year-old Kokomo woman accused of being high on drugs before her 4-month-old baby was found dead in a Miami County residence is now planning to plead guilty for her role in the incident.

According to court documents filed late last month, Amanda Lynn Burns is expected to plead guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. She has a sentencing hearing in the matter at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 10 inside Miami Circuit Court.

Court documents also indicate that the executed portion — time spent in prison — of any sentence imposed in the case shall not exceed 10 years, though the presiding judge has the right to reject the plea entirely and place Burns' case back on the trial calendar.

And if the plea is accepted, felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia, would then be dismissed, per court records.

In December 2019, deputies responded to a residence on Strawtown Pike near Indiana 18 in Miami County on a call about an unresponsive infant girl, according to initial police reports.

First responders quickly initiated CPR on the infant, and the girl was transported to an area hospital.

She was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival, and an investigation into the incident led police to believe the infant had been deceased for an extended period of time, possibly even a few hours, court documents indicate.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be "sudden unexplained infant death," with contributing factors including sleeping in an adult bed with a mother in an intoxicated state, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Burns — the baby's mother — reportedly told detectives that she placed the infant in an adult bed the night before and slept beside her. She also told investigators that when she (Burns) woke up, around 12 hours later, the baby was still beside her but laying face down, per court documents.

Burns told police that she believed the infant was still asleep, so she waited for approximately 45 minutes before checking on the girl, according to information highlighted in the affidavit.

When she did check on the infant, the girl was reportedly blue in the face and not breathing, Burns told authorities.

In a later interview, Burns reportedly admitted to police that she had smoked methamphetamine and marijuana before putting the child to sleep, according to the affidavit, and investigators in the case did locate drug paraphernalia in the room of Burns' 15-month-old child, court records noted.

Toxicology reports also indicated that Burns was under the influence of those two particular drugs at the time the incident occurred, per court records.