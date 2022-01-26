Kokomo woman sentenced in 2020 neglect case

Jan. 26—TIPTON — A Kokomo woman who police say burned a 4-year-old girl with hot water was sentenced to 30 months in the Indiana Department of Correction.

During a sentencing hearing inside Tipton Circuit Court on Monday, Allison Bays, 28, pleaded guilty to a Level 6 felony count of neglect of a dependent for her role in the incident, and a Level 3 felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury was dismissed.

Per a mutually agreed upon plea agreement, Bays' 30-month sentence was also suspended, except for one year of supervised probation and 180 days of in-home detention if she qualifies, court documents state.

Bays was originally arrested in May 2020 after an incident that occurred two months prior in which police say she and fellow defendant Dakota Barton — who was sentenced last year to one year of supervised probation for his role in the case — took a 4-year-old girl to a medical facility in Kokomo with severe burns to her hands.

A probable cause affidavit filed shortly after Bays' arrest indicated that the girl told authorities during an interview that the incident occurred in Bays' bathroom.

The girl also told police that Bays picked her up, placed her in hot water and then held her down underneath that water, per the affidavit.

The child later underwent surgery at Riley Hospital for Children for the burns, which court documents stated were so severe that they caused large blisters on both hands.

According to terms of the plea agreement, Bays is to have no contact with the child for the duration of her sentencing, and she must also pay for the child's ongoing counseling.