Kokomo woman sentenced to 30 months in 'animal crushing' case

Warning: This story contains graphic details about animal torture and abuse.

A Kokomo woman is heading to federal prison in a brutal case of animal abuse that spanned several months.

Krystal Cherika Scott, 20, posted graphic images and videos on social media platforms between May and July 2020 of her torturing a graphically killing cats and dogs.

In the videos Scott was seen hanging, skinning and using other means to harm and kill the animals, a news release from the US Department of Justice stated.

Several private citizens began using publicly available information to identify Scott and reached out to the Idaho Police Department, which referred the case to the FBI.

Scott was sentenced to 30 months is prison in the case under the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. Scott will also serve 5 years of supervised release following her prison term.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kokomo Police Department.

Scott was prosecuted under a federal law that was expanded in late 2019 and defines "crushing" as "actual conduct in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury.

