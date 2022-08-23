Kokomo woman sentenced after federal drug investigation

Aug. 23—INDIANAPOLIS — A Kokomo woman who pleaded guilty earlier this year after being indicted in connection with illegal drug activity was sentenced Tuesday morning to eight years in federal custody.

Court documents filed in the case note that five of those years will be spent in prison, while the remaining three will be spent on supervised release.

Amy Lowe, 33, was one of 16 people arrested in what police referred to as "Operation Routine Maintenance," a 9-month drug investigation that began in Jan. 2021.

According to Tribune archives, officials with the Kokomo Police Department's Drug Task Force and the DEA initiated 36 controlled buy investigations around Kokomo from Jan. 2021 to Sept. 2021, and those controlled buys resulted in the seizure of around 775 grams — around 1.75 pounds — of methamphetamine.

As for the defendant's role in the case, court documents report that Lowe met with an unidentified individual in Kokomo on April 5, 2021.

During that encounter, Lowe reportedly sold that other individual 87 grams of methamphetamine, per court records, in exchange for $2,150.

She was later arrested on a federal charge of distribution of controlled substances, which held a penalty of up to life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

"Operation Routine Maintenance" is the third major drug ring investigation conducted by local and federal agencies over the past few years in the city.

In 2018, the drug investigation titled "Operation Law and Order" resulted in the arrest of over 50 individuals, both across the state and as far away as Georgia, with several of those individuals involved eventually being sentenced to decades behind bars.

Then, in January 2020, law enforcement also began an investigation called "Operation Almost Real," which led to the arrest of 47 individuals and the seizure of drugs, firearms, over $98,000 in cash and a bulletproof vest.