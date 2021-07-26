Kokomo woman sought in connection with death of infant

Jul. 26—Police are asking the public for help in locating a Kokomo woman who they believe is connected to the death of a 10-month-old boy.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, an active warrant has been issued for Nicole Groleau, 30, on two preliminary charges of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 years of age, both Level 5 felonies, and a more serious charge of death of a person under 14 years of age, a Level 2 felony, for her alleged role in the child's death.

On April 25, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of Rue Royale North in reference to an unconscious and unresponsive infant identified as 10-month-old Ace Groleau, the release noted.

Authorities began performing CPR on the infant at the scene, and he was later pronounced deceased at St. Vincent Hospital.

The Howard County Coroner's Office has since ruled the boy's death a homicide, according to the release.

Anyone with any information on Groleau's whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

